Andre Ayew misses out on PFA Championship Team of the Year

Despite sweeping 4 awards at Swansea City’s end of season event Andre Ayew has missed out on a spot in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.
The Ghanaian enjoyed a superb year, netting 18 goals in all competitions and setting up seven more as he helped Steve Cooper’s side reach the Championship play-offs.
However, his statistics alone have not been enough to get him into the PFA Championship Team of the Year. Former Queens Park Rangers forward Eberechi Eze, Brice Samba and Said Benrahma are the only Africans in the PFA Championship Team of the Year dominated by Leeds United.
Eze was named in a three-man midfield that parades Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers.
READ ALSO: Ronaldo surpasses 100 international goals in Portugal win over Sweden
Championship Team of the Year: Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest), Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper (all Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma (both Brentford).
Ayew was named Swansea City Supporters’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season in the club’s end-of-season awards for the 2019-20 campaign.
The 30-year-old came out on top in Away Player of the Season prize and also took the club’s Top Goalscorer award, and the Away Player of the Season prize.
The Ghana International’s performance last season has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe.