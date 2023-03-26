Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Italian manager Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement.
The 53-year-old was appointed as Spurs boss in 2021, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, and he led them to fourth place in the Premier League, securing Champions League football.
However, recently, Spurs were knocked out of the competition by AC Milan and the club are under pressure in fourth place in the Premier League table after their dramatic 3-3 draw with Southampton.
Newcastle are just two points behind in fifth with two games in hand. Liverpool also have two games in hand in sixth and they are seven points behind Spurs.
"We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement," read a statement from the club. "We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.
"Cristian Stellini will take the team as acting head coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as assistant head coach."
Speaking to Match of the Day following the Saints draw, Conte launched into an explosive broadside at his players, leading to intensive speculation regarding his future.
"The problem is we have shown we are not a team," Conte said after the game. "We are 11 players. I see selfish players. I see players that don’t want to help each other, don’t play with heart."
In the press conference he said: "They are used to it here, don't play for something important.
"They don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something. Why?
"The fault is only for the club or for every manager that stays here? I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.
"You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation. In every moment.
"Until now, I tried to hide the situation, but now no because, I repeat, I don't want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable.
"Also for the respect for the fans. They follow us, pay the tickets, and to see the team another time, to have this type of performance, for me, I repeat, this is unacceptable."