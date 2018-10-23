Arsenal 3-1 Leicester: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice in win

Mesut Ozil and substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Arsenal to a 3-1 victory over Leicester on Monday Night Football and a 10th win in a row in all competitions.
The Foxes capitalised on a positive start at the Emirates when Ben Chilwell's shot deflected in off Hector Bellerin in the 31st minute.
However, Ozil's well-taken goal on the stroke of half-time proved to be the catalyst for an Arsenal comeback. Aubameyang was introduced in the 61st minute and scored twice inside five minutes, finishing from Bellerin's cross and then tapping in after a slick passing move.
Ozil played a key role in both goals and his man-of-the-match display was instrumental in an impressive victory, which came on former manager Arsene Wenger's 69th birthday and moves the Gunners back into fourth in the Premier League.
It looked like Arsenal's winning streak would be tested when, inside the opening six minutes, Kelechi Iheanacho saw a shot deflected over and then had a curling effort saved by Bernd Leno.
Arsenal were open at the back and loose in possession and were fortunate not to concede a penalty when the ball hit Rob Holding's hand in the box.
Leno then made a sharp low save to keep out a header from Harry Maguire before Leicester's pressure eventually was rewarded, Chilwell bursting up the left flank, taking the ball past Bellerin with a brilliant first touch and then finishing with the help of a deflection off the Spaniard. But the goal belatedly sparked Arsenal into life and they levelled before the break.
Ozil played out to Bellerin on the right and then coolly finished the return pass into the box with a side-footed shot across goal and into the far corner.
The goal proved to be pivotal as Arsenal dominated after the break. Leicester's only opportunity came in the 57th minute when Wilfred Ndidi beat Leno to a corner but headed against the bar from 10 yards out.
Ozil was involved again in Arsenal's slick third goal, dummying for Alexandre Lacazette and then chipping a return pass across goal for Aubameyang to finish.
Arsenal travel to Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday before going to Crystal Palace on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Leicester host West Ham next Saturday.
Source: Skysports