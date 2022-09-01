Arsenal beat Aston Villa to secure fifth straight win

Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the season to stay top of the Premier League with a narrow victory over a lacklustre Aston Villa side.
The result is likely to heap more pressure on Villa boss Steven Gerrard who has seen his side lose four of their first five fixtures.
However, he could have few complaints here with his side struggling to match the hosts’ intensity particularly in a one-sided first period.
Gabriel Jesus’ third goal of the season was a meagre reward for Arsenal’s first-half dominance with the Brazilian forward sweeping a low effort past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he had fumbled Granit Xhaka’s deflected shot.
And while Villa improved after the break and found an equaliser directly from Douglas Luiz’s corner – as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale protested that he was impeded by Boubacar Kamara – they were on level terms for less than three minutes.
Mikel Arteta’s side, who carried the greater threat throughout went straight back on the offensive and regained their lead with Gabriel Martinelli turning in Bukayo Saka’s pinpoint cross.
Source: BBC