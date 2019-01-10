Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey agrees five-year deal with Juventus

Aaron Ramsey will leave The Gunners after spending a decade of his career in North London.
The five-year deal is believed to be worth £36m to Ramsey, who will earn £7.2m in wages annually spread over the duration of the contract.
28-year-old Ramsey scored 52 goals in 252 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, including winning strikes in two FA Cup finals against Hull City and Chelsea. He won three FA Cups in total with Arsenal.
