Arsenal' starlet, Eddie Nketiah' father refutes son ditching Ghana for England

In a twist of events, father of Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah has refuted reports circulating in the media that his son turned down the opportunity to play for Ghana.
Media reports that circulated yesterday say the striker reportedly told the Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah he is not interested in playing for Ghana for now as he seeks to pursue an international career with England.
Father of the 18-year old, Kwame Nketiah took to social media to set the record straight.
He describes reports of Eddie ditching Ghana for England as "sheer and utter fabrication"
Nketiah has scored 18 goals for England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels and is highly rated by technical members of the England national team.
Read also: REPORTS: Arsenal' Eddie Nketiah has turned down an opportunity to play for Ghana
Latest sports news in Ghana