Ghana Swimming Association Pres dimissed over Australia visa scandal

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) has suspended its President, Theophilus Edzie, after their investigations indicated that he abused his power in relation to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
The Commonwealth Games have come with a lot of scandals which has led to the suspension of several high profile personalities including Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide, the Acting Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah and the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.
Over 60 Ghanaians were denied access to Australia after the authorities disclosed that these people posed as journalists but were not.
Five athletes who went to the games to represent Ghana did not return with the contingent.
The Ghana Swimming Association's decision to suspend the President follows rumours that Mr. Edzie added 16 people to the original 10 slated for the games.
Mr. Edzie is alleged to have included names of his relatives to the list.
He is also accused of getting hotel accommodation for 11 persons who were not of the swimming fraternity.
These persons were said to have gone to inspect swimming facilities.
In a statement released by the Ghana Swimming Association on Friday April 27, 2018, signed by the General Secretary, Mohammed Muniru Kassim,said the President is suspended for certain acts of abuse of power in relation to the games.
Below is the statement