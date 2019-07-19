Boxing: Azumah urges Commey to stay focus to dominate division

Ghana's boxing legend, Azumah Nelson is urging current IBF Lightweight Champion Richard Commey to stay focused in order to dominate his division.
Commey, 32, last month knocked out challenger Raymundo Beltran in the 8th round in California as he defended his IBF title.
According to the Boxing Hall of Famer, Azumah, who commanded the Lightweight Division himself believes Commey can achieve more with the right mindset.
"There is only one thing that has to be done and that is for him to train hard and keep his focus."
"He must know what he wants and how far he wants to go,” he revealed.
Commey will be awaiting the outcome of the fight between undefeated Teofimo Lopez, the 2018 ESPN prospect of the year vs Masayoshi Nakatani on July 19.
A win for Teofimo Lopez will lead to an eventual showdown with IBF champion Richard Commey.
