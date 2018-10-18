Baba Mahama rubbishes Hearts of Oak move reports

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Mahama has rubbished reports linking him to Hearts of Oak.Per reports, Baba Mahama is set to join the Phobians after he has clubless for a couple of months.
The youngster has however denied those claims, saying no Hearts of Oak official have spoken to him.
Read also:Greek coach Koukouras rubbishes Hearts of Oak's appointment reports
“There is no truth in the rumours circulating that I’m joining Hearts of Oak,” he told Ash FM.
“No Hearts of Oak official has called or spoken to me personally about a move to Hearts of Oak,” he added.
“One of my managers called me that some officials of Hearts of Oak are calling him about my availability but I told him (my manager) to wait for some time because I want to make a right decision that will help my career,” he concluded.
The 21-year-old fell out with the management team of Kumasi Asante Kotoko which led to the termination of his contract back in March.