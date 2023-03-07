Benfica cruise past Club Brugge to reach Champions League quarters

Goncalo Ramos scored twice and assisted once to send Benfica to the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they beat Club Brugge 5-1 in the second leg of their last-16 tie at the Estadio da Luz to secure a 7-1 aggregate win.
Benfica had the ball in the back of the net within two minutes from a Joao Mario backheel, but the goal was chalked off due to Ramos being offside in the build-up.
The hosts were well on top for the majority of the half, and eventually scored their opener in the 38th minute, with Ramos crossing the ball to Rafa Silva who controlled and found some space before slotting into the corner of the far post.
The second was scored just on the brink of half-time, with Ramos skipping past several challenges in the box before firing a low shot.
It was more of the same in the second half, and in the 57th minute, Ramos completed his brace with a powerful near-post finish.
Joao Mario scored the fourth goal from the spot, sending Simon Mignolet the wrong way, after Abakar Sylla’s rash challenge on Gilberto earned Benfica a penalty.
Substitute David Neres scored in the 77th minute after drilling the ball into the far corner. It was initially ruled offside by the linesman, but VAR reversed the decision to give Benfica their fifth of the night.
Bjorn Meijer grabbed a late consolation goal for the visitors to make it 5-1 in the 87th minute.
Up next, Benfica will continue their hunt for the domestic title against Maritimo, while Scott Parker's Club Brugge will hope to turn around their form against Standard Liege.
