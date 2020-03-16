Black Maidens play Nigeria in final round for FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers

The Black Maidens of Ghana have a duel with their Nigerian counterparts in the final round for FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers.
The two clubs picked up respective wins over the weekend to advance to the final stage for the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers.
Ghana saw off competition from Liberia on a 10-0 aggregate whilst Nigeria ease past Guinea on 11-2 aggregate.
The winner of the said the match in May will be among the 3 African nations at this year's tournament from 2-21 November 2020 in India.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies striker Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah scored four first-half goals as the Black Maidens saw off Liberia in the 2nd leg of the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.
Four goals from Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah plus a goal each from Salamatu Abdulai, Elizabeth Oppong, Alice Sarpong and Tracy Twum at the Accra Sports Stadium ensured Ghana recorded a thumping 8-0 win to progress on a 10-0 aggregate.
Nigeria, on the other hand, continued their flourishing campaign for a ticket to India with a 5-1 home win against their Guinean counterparts at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Saturday.
Victory secured the Flamingos passage with an emphatic 11-2 aggregate win following their 6-1 first-leg win in Conakry.
