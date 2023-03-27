Black Meteors vs Algeria: MOYS, GFA declare free gates for popular stands & centre lines

The Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Ghana Football Association have declared the popular stand and the centre line of the Baba Yara stadium free for football fans for the CAF U23 AFCON qualifying match between the Black Meteors and their Algerian counterparts.
This decision was taken in appreciation of the massive attendance and support given to the Black Stars during their qualifying match against Angola last Thursday.
Football supporters who will prefer to be at the VIP stand will however pay a cool rate of GHc 35.
Kindly dial *711# to purchase your VIP ticket for this Tuesday's match
Black Meteors vs Algeria
Popular Stand - FREE
Centre line - FREE
VIP - GHC 35
Ghana’ Black Meteors secured a 1-1 draw against Algeria in the 1st leg of the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.
There is plenty to play for in the 2nd leg scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 4:00pm.
The winner over the two legs will qualify to the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.