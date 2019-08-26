Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe announces final squad for Gabon clash

Black Queens coach Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe has named her final 18 players for the upcoming clash against Gabon.
The Senior National Women's team will face Gabon in a doubleheader on August 28 with the return leg scheduled for September 1st for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.
Ghana will make the trip to Libreville to honour the first leg before hosting Gabon in the second encounter.
Goalkeepers
Fafali Dumahesi, Abigail Tawiah–Mensah
Defenders
Gladys Anfobea, Anastasia Achiaa, Philicity Asuako, Rita Okyere, Justice Tweneboa, Janet Egyir, Ellen Coleman.
Midfielders
Juliet Acheampong, Alice Kusi, Portia Boakye, Grace Animah, Priscilla Okyere Grace Asantewaa.
Forwards
Ophelia Serwaah, Amponsah Elizabeth, Owusua Millot, Abena Pokuaa
In the lead up to naming the final squad, Mercy Tagoe cried over the lack of competitive football in the country which has been affecting call-ups.
“I’m very very worried about lack of women’s football competition in the country because we use to play FA Cup, Special Cup, League matches and Champions of Champions and now they are no more,” she told NBSports.
“It is bringing the performance and the level of what we know Ghana female football to be down.
“As a coach of a national team whenever you assemble your players for camping it becomes very difficult and you need to put in so much effort because you can’t break them down. If you don’t take care and limit the intensity of the training it might bring a problem because you will not have enough time to catch.
READ ALSO: