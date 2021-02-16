Black Satellites ready for Tanzania test - Karim Zito

Black Satellites Head Coach Abdul Karim Zito says his players are adapting to the dry weather condition in Mauritania ahead of Ghana’s Group C opener against Tanzania.
Ghana will today take on Tanzania in a Group C opener in Nouadhibou in the ongoing Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations at 4:00 pm.
The Satellites, three-time African Champions are making their first appearance in the competition since 2015.
Speaking in a press conference, Karim Zito said his players are gradually adapting to life in Mauritania. Read on for the full transcript:
As you can see, we are going on with the adaptation with the weather and the field. In Ghana we don’t have this kind of weather. The weather here is very dry but the boys are doing well to get used to it.
He added that this side is ready for the Tanzania test.
"These days there are no minnows. I have been watching the games since the tournament began and technically you can see that all the teams are good. They are a very good side but I think we are well prepared to face them on Tuesday."
Meanwhile, Tunisian referee Mehrez Melki has been appointed to officiate the match.
The 34-year-old will be assisted by Abbes Akram Zerhouni (Assistant referee I) from Algeria, Jospin Luckner Malonga (Assistant Referee II) from the Central African Republic and Adalbert Diouf from Senegal (fourth official).
Cheikh Tidiane Fall from Senegal will serve as the Match Commissioner.
Other officials for the match are as follows:
Tempa N'dah Francois - Referee Assessor - Benin
Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria
Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco
Yvonne Namai Mukabana - Marketing Officer - Kenya
Desmond Katongo - Media Officer - Zambia
Emmanuel Mutunami - Security Officer - Zimbabwe
João Manuel Mulima - Doping Control - Angola
Michael Emiru Belay - Assistant General Coordinator - Ethiopia