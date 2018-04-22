U20 AFCON: Ghana to face Algeria in second round qualifier

The Ghana U20 male team the Black Satellites will play Algeria in the 2019 AFCON second round qualifier next month.
The Algerians had to overcome Tunisia on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Stade Olympique de Rades to book a date with Ghana.
Algeria went into the clash against Tunisia with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg which was played on March 31, 2018.
They recorded a 2-1 victory to make it 5-2 on aggregate and set a date with Ghana.
The first leg of the Ghana-Algeria game will be played on 12th May with the second leg coming off a week later.
Ghana will be hoping to stage a comeback into the competition after failing to qualify for the 2017 edition hosted in Zambia.
The Black Satellites were kicked out by Senegal in 2017 after failing to record a handsome win at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.