Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as part of the build-up to the match against Angola.
The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur manager will be presented to the media to share his vision, ideology, and expectations with the public in Kumasi.
"The first engagement between the coach and the media in Kumasi will be a platform for the Football Association to also make public the targets, terms of engagement, and other relevant information pertaining to the manager's work," a GFA statement read.
The time and venue will be officially communicated in the coming days."
Chris Hughton on Thursday named a 25-man squad for the Angola clash.
Ghana will play Angola in a doubleheader this month in search of a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cote D’Ivoire in January next year.
The Black Stars will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023 for the reverse fixture.