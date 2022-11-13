Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott ruled out of World Cup 2022

Jojo Wollacott will not be part of the Black Stars 26-man squad for the World Cup 2022 after picking up a finger injury.

According to reports, the shot-stopper miss the tournament after a scan revealed he will not recover in time to play a part in the tournament.

The 26-year-old was expected to start in goal for Charlton Athletic during their league game against Burton Albion on Saturday.

However, Wollacott pulled out of the game after sustaining an injury during the warm up ahead of the game and underwent a scan on Sunday.

He was expected to be named in Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, November 14.

Reports also say goalkeeper Richard Ofori is racing against time to make it to Qatar after injury.

Otto Addo is likely to name Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Danlad Ibrahim and Manaf Nurudeen as his 3 goalkeepers for the tournament.

Ghana will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

