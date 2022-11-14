Black Stars: Otto Addo names 26-man squad for World Cup

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named his 26-man squad to do the job for him at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The 48-year-old released a 55-man provisional list last week Friday has whittled down the squad to 26 for the tournament which is scheduled for November 20 - December 18, 2022.
Ghana will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.
Black Stars will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.
𝗚 𝗢 𝗔 𝗟 𝗞 𝗘 𝗘 𝗣 𝗘 𝗥 𝗦
1. Manaf Nurudeen
2. Danlad Ibrahim
3. Lawrence Ati Zigi
𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦
4. Denis Odoi
5. Tariq Lamptey
6. Alidu Seidu
7. Daniel Amartey
8. Joseph Aidoo
9. Alexander Djiku
10. Mohammed Salisu
11. Abdul-Rahman Baba
12. Gideon Mensah
𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦
13. Andre Ayew
14. Thomas Partey
15. Elisha Owusu
16. Salis Abdul Samed
17. Mohammed Kudus
18. Daniel Kofi Kyereh
𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗦
19. Daniel Barnieh Afriyie
20. Kamal Sowah
21. Issahaku Abdul Fatawu
22. Osman Bukari
23. Inaki Williams
24. Antoine Semenyo
25. Jordan Ayew
26. Kamaldeen Sulemana