Black Stars: Otto Addo names 26-man squad for World Cup

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named his 26-man squad to do the job for him at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The 48-year-old released a 55-man provisional list last week Friday has whittled down the squad to 26 for the tournament which is scheduled for November 20 - December 18, 2022.

Ghana will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

Black Stars will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

𝗚 𝗢 𝗔 𝗟 𝗞 𝗘 𝗘 𝗣 𝗘 𝗥 𝗦

1. Manaf Nurudeen

2. Danlad Ibrahim

3. Lawrence Ati Zigi

𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦

4. Denis Odoi

5. Tariq Lamptey

6. Alidu Seidu

7. Daniel Amartey

8. Joseph Aidoo

9. Alexander Djiku

10. Mohammed Salisu

11. Abdul-Rahman Baba

12. Gideon Mensah

𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦

13. Andre Ayew

14. Thomas Partey

15. Elisha Owusu

16. Salis Abdul Samed

17. Mohammed Kudus

18. Daniel Kofi Kyereh

𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗦

19. Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

20. Kamal Sowah

21. Issahaku Abdul Fatawu

22. Osman Bukari

23. Inaki Williams

24. Antoine Semenyo

25. Jordan Ayew

26. Kamaldeen Sulemana