Boxing: Dogboe halts career, set to continue after university education

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has revealed that he will take a break from the sport but continue after he completes university.
The 24-year-old will remain in the sport and will not quit as some speculated but will take time off and resume his university education, he has confirmed to Joy Sports.
Dogboe gained admission to the Penster University last year but had deferred studies due to the demands of his boxing career.
His dad, Paul Dogboe had earlier confirmed after his loss to WBO super bantamweight champion Navarette that he would advise Isaac Dogboe to take a quit the sports and pursue a different path.
He, however, said the decision rest on Isaac and he now says he will not quit boxing but take a break and focus on his education.
"I am good and glad I was not injured. It's rather unfortunate I couldn't win the bout and I guess sometimes these things happen. I am grateful to all for the massive support for this bout,” he told Joy Sports in Arizona.
He mentions that he will take time off to get himself back into school, and re-strategize to make a return to the sport.
It is highly likely that Dogboe will remain in the state of California when he makes a comeback.
Dogboe lost this rematch - following an original loss last December - via TKO to Navarette in a one-sided fight which saw the Ghanaian take punishment round after round.
In the main post-bout interview with ESPN, Dogboe also confirmed he will move up to the featherweight division, as he has had struggles in making the 125lbs weight.
READ ALSO:
For more News in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com