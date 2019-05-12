Humiliating defeat : I will advise Isaac Dogboe to quit boxing - Father

Isaac Dogboe's father Paul Dobgoe has revealed that he will advise his son to consider quitting boxing following his second failed attempt against Emanuel Navarette in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday.
Speaking to Joy Sports after the humiliating defeat of Isaac Dogboe, Paul said, "I will not impose my will on him. However, I think he has had enough. I want him to return to school and continue his course and take another path in life. We worked hard but were unsuccessful at overcoming Navarette."
According to Paul he will have that conversation with his son but will leave the final decision to him to make. The ex-soldier form the British Army is also done being a boxing trainer. "I have done my bit and had enough. I worked hard with my son but at this stage. I want to move on," he added.
Isaac Dogboe fails to reclaim title
Emanuel Navarrete defeated Isaac Dogboe by TKO in Round 12 to retain his WBO junior featherweight world title, the same belt he won in his first fight against Dogboe in December, at the Tucson Convention Center on Saturday.
While Dogboe was better prepared for the rematch with Navarrete, he simply could not deal with Navarrete's length, reach and work rate.
From the beginning, Dogboe (20-2, 14 KOs), put up a more spirited effort by crowding Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs), who at 5-foot-7 enjoyed a 5-inch advantage in height over Dogboe. But Navarrete was more than comfortable on the inside and met the oncoming charges of Dogboe with an array of whipping uppercuts and straight right hands.
Navarrete hurt Dogboe in the second round and just steadily outworked him the rest of the fight. While Dogboe had pockets of success, landing several hard right hands on Navarrete, he was never truly able to hurt him.
Dogboe showed plenty of heart in fighting into the late rounds, but it was obvious that this simply would not be his night against Navarrete, who was able to neutralize the attack of Dogboe.
READ ALSO :
Paul Dogboe vows, Isaac Dogboe will reclaim title from Emanuel Navarrete
For more News in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com