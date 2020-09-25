BREAKING: CK Akonnor names squad for next month's friendly

Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has named his squad for next month's friendly.
The coach on Friday invited 23 players for the October friendly against Mali in Antalya, Turkey.
The Black Stars will play Mali on Friday, October 9. The game will be played behind closed doors and under strict COVID-19 protocols.
The game will help Coach CK Akonnor to prepare his side for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.
The friendly will come in handy for CK Akonnor who is yet to play his first game since he was appointed new coach of the Black Stars in February this year.
Ghana top Group F with 6 points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.
Meanwhile, Black Stars and Equatorial Guinea friendly scheduled to come off after the Mali game has been called off.
Ghana was scheduled to play the Central Africans on Monday, October 12 however, Equatorial Guinean Football Association have pulled out of the game, citing new travel restrictions imposed in their country.
Equatorial Guinea’s borders are closed, and flights are suspended due to new COVID-19 rules.
The squad below