Bukom Banku TKOs opponent in two rounds (VIDEO)

Controversial Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamako alias Bukom Banku made light work of his Nigerian challenger Kabiru ‘Storm’ Towolawi to win their international cruiserweight bout via technical knockout (TKO) on December 26 at Kwahu Abetifi.
The bout scheduled for ten rounds came to an end after Towolawi looking visibly distressed with a suspected injury to his right shoulder failed to respond to the bell for the fourth round.
The Nigerian who enjoyed a reach advantage employed the shoulder roll defence popularised by American future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather.
But his defence did not stop Banku from attacking him with wild punches and jabs.
The Nigerian after a bright start resulted to clinching and hitting behind Banku's head in the second round and received a verbal warning from Referee Roger Barnor.
When the Nigerian returned to his corner after the second round, his cornermen took turns massaging his shoulder but he did not respond to the bell.
Banku who recorded his second consecutive victory after his first career loss in October 2017 improved his record to 31wins - 1 loss and 24 KOs.
