Burundi officials appointed for Black Maidens vs Morocco World Cup qualifier

She will be assisted by compatriots Fides Bangurambona (Assistant I), Arcella Uwizera (Assistant II) and Aline Umutoni (Fourth Referee). Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban from Togo will be the Match Commissioner whiles Ghana’s Christiana Baah serves as COVID-19 Officer.

The Black Maidens will play their Moroccan counterparts at 3pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium with the winner of the two legs set to make an appearance at the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup India 2022.

The Maidens knocked out Guinea to reach final round of the U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after a 7-0 triumph in the second leg at the Cape Coast stadium to progress on a 10-1 aggregate.

Meanwhile, Black Maidens Management Committee Chairman Nana Oduro Sarfo has backed the team to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be staged in India later this year.