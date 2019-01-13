CAF CC: Asante Kotoko beat Coton Sport 3-2 at the Stade Militaire(VIDEO)

Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Coton Sport Cameroon 3-2 in the first leg of the Final playoff of the CAF Confederations Cup.
Emmanuel Gyamfi beat the offside trap to latch on to Abdul Fatawu through ball and slotting it past the Coton Sport goalkeeper in the 8th minute to make it 1-0 to Kotoko.
Songe Yacouba could have increased the tally for Kotoko as he fed on Emmanuel Gyamfi's pass just outside the penalty box, but his shot was saved by the Coton Sport goalkeeper.
Kotoko, however scored their second through Maxwell Baakoh on the 30th minute mark after he won the ball outside the penalty box and went round two markers before hitting into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0 to Kotoko.
Moroccan referee Samir Guezzaz awarded Coton Sport a penalty which they scored in the 39th minute.
Dauda Kamilou made no mistake from the spot as he sent Felix Annan the wrong way to reduce the deficit for Coton Sport.
The Porcupine Warriors went in half time with a 2-1 lead at the Stade Militaire.
Abdul Fatawu made it 3-1 for Asante Kotoko as he intercepted a back pass and curled the ball past the Coton Sport goalkeeper just four minutes into the second half.
The host refused to give up as Guema Araina capitalised on a defensive hauler and hit a half volley to make it 3-2 for the home side.
The referee brought proceedings to an end at the Stade Militaire with Kotoko beating Coton Sport in the Final playoff of the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The return leg will be played on Sunday (January 20) at the Bara Yara Stadium.
Watch highlights below
