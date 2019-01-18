CAF CC: Asante Kotoko performance thrills Dr Kofi Amoah

Chairman of the Normalization Committee Dr Kofi Amoah is thrilled with the performance of Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Porcupine Warriors host Cameroon side Coton Sport in the 2nd leg on of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, January 20 at the Baba Yara Stadium. The match is the final eliminator to decide who goes through to the group stage.
The last time the Reds entered the group stage in Africa was 2008. They were in a group with Etoile Sahel, Al-Merrikh, JS Kabylie.
Dr Amoah, however, believes Kotoko is making Ghana proud in spite of inactive football in the country.
He is also entreating supporters to troop to Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday to motivate the playing body.
"Asante Kotoko have done very well and I am happy with their progress so far in Africa, although we have not been playing active football, they have been able to deliver and I want to congratulate them," he said
"Now there is a game coming up on Sunday and I will entreat the fans to troop to the stadium to cheer the team up."
Management of Kotoko declared this week a 'RED WEEK' for the club.