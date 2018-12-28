CAF CC: Asante Kotoko to face Cameroon' Coton Sport in final play-off round

Asante Kotoko have been drawn with Cameroonian outfit Coton Sport FC de Garoua in the final play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Porcupine Warriors will travel to the East African nation to battle with Coton Sport in the first leg on January 12, 2019, at the Stade Omnisport de Garoua before the final showdown in Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.
Coton Sport was founded in 1986 and campaigning in the lower leagues until they were promoted to the country's Premier League in 1992. Since 1996 Coton Sport has dominated local football winning eleven league titles in the process.
In 2008 the club finished runners-up in the CAF Champions League, losing to Al Ahly SC of Egypt in the final.
More to follow...