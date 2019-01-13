CAF CC: Conte, Yacouba start as Asante Kotoko name strong squad to face Coton Sport

Agyemang Badu will command the defense with Abdul Ganiu in the heart of hole for Asante Kotoko.
Felix Annan has retained his place in goal as Asante Kotoko name the squad to face Coton Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup at the Stade Millitaire stadium at 2:00 pm.
C.K Akonnor has made changes to his squad that sailed past Kariobangi Sharks with star midfielders Daniel Nii Adjei and Jordan Opoku left out of the traveled squad with Kwame Bonsu Conte operating from the heart of midfield.
Burkinabe import, Sogne Yacouba, and Abdul Fatawu will lead the attack for Asante Kotoko.
There is also extra energy in the reserve with Muntari Tagoe providing cover for Annan, same as Stephen Nyarko, Abass Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Prince Acquah, Obed Owusu, Umar Bashiru who have all been named on the bench.
Starting XI: Felix Annan (GK), Amos Frimpong(C), Agyemang Badu, Abdul Ganiu Ismail, Augustine Sefah, Richard Senanu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, Abdul Fatawu, Songné Yacouba, Kwame Bonsu Conte.
Reserves: .Muntari Tagoe(GK) Stephen Nyarko, Augustine Sefah, Wahab Adams, Prince Acquah, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Umar Bashiru.
Latest sports news in Ghana