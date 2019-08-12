CAF CL: Felix Annan positive of eliminating Kano Pillars in Kumasi

Captain of Asante Kotoko has assured their faithfuls that, his outfit will qualify to the next round of the CAF Champions League.
The Porcupine Warriors over the weekend honoured their first leg tie in the CAF Champions League against Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium but lost 2-1 away.
According to shot-stopper Annan, although things did not go according to plan as they tasted defeat against the Nigerian side, they will write the wrongs and eliminate their opponents in the return leg to be played in two weeks time.
"It was a good game [against Kano Pillars]. We wanted to at least pick a point in the first leg tie," Annan told reporters.
"We did our best for a positive result and we can't afford to lose before our fans in Kumasi"
"We will beat them [Kano Pillars] in Kumasi to make it to the next round."
Asante Kotoko will host Kano Pillars in the reverse leg tie on August 25th at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
READ ALSO: