CAF confirms Al Hilal progression at Kotoko expense after Covid-19 row

The Confederation of African Football, CAF confirmed that Sudan side Al Hilal have progressed to the Group Stage of the Champions League at the expense of Asante Kotoko after Covid-19.
This comes after the African football governing body, CAF today January 7, has announced the teams that have made it to the Group Stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.
Kotoko's CAF Champions League return leg against Al Hilal in Omdurman was called off on Sunday.
The game which was expected to be played on January 6, 2021, was called off after Kotoko failed to raise the required number of players due to Covid-19 positive cases.
The Ghanaian giants were rocked by positive cases in the team after eight players and some officials tested positive for the virus.
The situation led to the cancellation of the reverse fixture. The decision was made after conversations with medical experts and the health department officials in Sudan.
However, the Porcupine Warriors suspect foul play after the results were released by the Sudanese medical authorities.
The results released showed discrepancies which the Porcupine Warriors are eager to challenge.