CAF expands Women's AFCON from 8 to 12 teams

The Confederation of African Football have confirmed that the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been expanded from 8 to 12 teams.
The continental showpiece for women which comes off every two years had previously only seen 8 competing for the trophy.
The Executive Committee’s decision to increase the participating teams is to give opportunity to more countries at the biannual event.
CAF President Ahmad Ahmad took to his social media handle to confirm the new decision taken on Women's AFCON.
"With @CAF_Online’s #exco, we took a great decision today: feminine’s #AFCON will now engage 12 teams ! They only were 8 until now. #CAF #Football"
READ ALSO: