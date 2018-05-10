CAF gives Aduana green light to play Raja Casablanca in Dormaa

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has given Aduana Stars the go-ahead to play their CAF Champions League game against Raja Casablanca at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.
Aduana had to work extensively on the pitch to give it a face-lift to meet CAF's standard of pitches allowed to host games.
Ghana Premier League Champions, Aduana, will be hosting Moroccan side, Raja Casablanca on Wednesday May 16, 2018 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.
Aduana lost their first group game of the Champions League 1-0 to Ivorian side Asec Mimosas.
Their clash with Raja Casablanca will be the first time a CAF Champions League game will be played at the Nana Agyeman Badu stadium.