Confederations Cup: Aduana lose 1-0 to ASEC Mimosas

Ghana Premier League Champions, Aduana Stars lost their opening group game in the Confederations Cup 1-0 to Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas.
The game which was played on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, saw former Bechem United striker Ahmed Toure score the only goal of the game in the 39th minute.
Aduana Stars who had a poor first half improved in the second half but were unable to find a goal.
Aduana's next game in the Confederations Cup is against Moroccan side Raja Casablanca who will take on AS Vita of Congo later tonight.