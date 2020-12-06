CAFCL: CAF reschedule Kotoko-FC Nouadhibou called off clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rescheduled Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg fixture against FC Nouadhibou.
The game was cancelled after two players of FC Nouahibou were reported to have contracted COVID-19, but officials of the club wanted them to feature.
The decision forced the delay off the game for almost an hour forcing the referee to call it off.
However, in a quick response by the African football governing body, the game has been rescheduled for today, Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 PM.
Kotoko also released a statement confirming the postponement of the clash.