Caleb Amankwah powers Hearts of Oak to victory over Kotoku Royals

Accra Hearts of Oak laboured to a slim win over bottom club Kotoku Royals on Matchday 22 of the betPawa Premier League at Accra Sports Stadium Sunday.
The former champions were hoping to continue their unbeaten run against Kotoku Royals but did not come cheap as the visitors frustrated the Phobians for majority part of the game.
Kotoku Royals were more compact at the back as they kept a very level of discipline to frustrate Hearts of Oak.
With the first half, ending goalless, the second half saw a renewed sense of urgency from Hearts of Oak , as they pushed forward in search of the opening goal. However, Kotoku Royals defended resolutely, with goalkeeper Frank Boateng making a number of brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.
Caleb Amankwah broke the hearts of Kotoku Royals with a late strike to give Accra Hearts of Oak a 1-0 win as he popped up with the decisive goal to send the home fans into a frenzy.
The win takes their unbeaten run to following - the 1-0 win against Asante Kotoko and the draw against Bibiani Gold Stars on Matchday 21. Accra Hearts of Oak are now fourth in the table with 35 points - 4 points behind leaders Aduana FC who play Legon Cities on Monday.
Bechem United returned to winning ways as they recorded a 3-1 victory over Karela United at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.
Hafiz Konkoni put The Hunters in front in the 20th minute. Isaiah Nyarko doubled their advantage on 42 minutes before Abdul Karim made it 3-0 for the hosts on the half time break.
Karela were awarded a penalty in the 58th minute but Samuel Atta Kumi scored to give his side a consolation as Bechem United held on to win 3-1.
Bechem United thus climbs to 3rd place in the League standings, 3 points behind leaders Aduana FC who play Legon Cities on Monday. Karela United are in 14th position, 2 points adrift of the relegation zone.
In Tarkwa - Medeama SC scored in either half to beat Accra Great Olympics 2-0 at Akoon Park. Joshua Agyemang netted first on the stroke of half time before Jonathan Sowah added the second goal inside 66 minutes.
New boys Nsoatreman FC smashed Accra Lions 3-0 at Nana Konamansah Park. Kwame Nana first hit the back of the 31st minute - his third straight home goal for Nsoatreman in the ongoing season. Mark Agyekum added to the tally to make it 2-0 in an eventful first half before Ushau Abu put the icing on the cake with a 56th minute strike.
Meanwhile Berekum Chelsea fought for a point against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.