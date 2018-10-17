Cesc Fabregas in Guinness World Records for reaching 100 PL assists

By Haruna Mubarak
Cesc Fabregas


Cesc Fabregas has earned a Guinness World Record for becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League assists.

The Chelsea midfielder brought up his ton on December 31, 2016, setting up Willian in a 4-2 win over Stoke.

It took Fabregas 293 matches to achieve 100 assists, 74 matches sooner than second-place Ryan Giggs who needed 367 appearances.

"I'm not the fastest, I'm not the strongest, I'm not the most flexible, I don't jump high," said the former Arsenal midfielder.

"But to achieve this record in my career is one of the proudest things in my job because it is my job and I did it well."

Fabregas also holds the record for most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair - hitting 15 with Jamie Redknapp on Sky 1's 'A League of their Own' in 2017.

Source: Skysports

