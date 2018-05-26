Champions League final preview: Real Madrid vs Liverpool

By Mutala Yakubu
Real Madrid will play Liverpool tonight in the finals of the UEFA Champions League in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stage is set, the pressure is building up and only one winner can emerge.

Real Madrid are pretty much the favourite for the game, but Liverpool will rely heavily on their Egyptian god, Mohammed Salah.

Liverpool have won the European Cup five times, beat AS Roma in the semi-finals to advance to a showpiece clash against holders Real Madrid

Real edged past Bayern Munich in the semis, are hunting a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs after winning the competition in both 2016 and 2017.


Possible line-ups


Real Madrid:

Real Madrid

Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić, Isco; Ronaldo, Bale

Out: none

Doubtful: none


Liverpool:

Liverpool

Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah

Out: Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee ligaments), Gomez (ankle), Matip (thigh)

Doubtful: Emre Can (back)

 


What the coaches say

Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach

Football is simple. There are two teams and you need to understand the opponent can hurt you and control that.

Then when you have the ball you need to try to do them harm with your style of play. We're not favourites, nor are they. It's 50-50 as finals always are.

We're happy to be here and play another final. We'll never live this again.

We'll live other moments but we'll never have today and tomorrow again. We need to take advantage. If there's pressure, well, that's life. It makes it better.

 


Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

We had an agreement when we started working together that I'm responsible for any defeats, the boys are responsible for when we win.

So they have nothing to lose. Experience is very important and I'm pretty sure a second before the game Madrid will be more confident than us. But it doesn't matter because the game doesn't stop there, it only starts.

They've not played us and we are Liverpool – not only a good football team, but we have in our DNA to go for big things.


Form guide


Most recent game


19/05: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (Martínez 70, Castillejo 85; Bale 11, Ronaldo 32)
13/05: Liverpool 4-0 Brighton (Salah 26, Lovren 40, Solanke 53, Robertson 85)

Last ten games (most recent first)
Madrid: DWLDDWWDWL
Liverpool: WLLDWDWWDW


Did you know?

Ronaldo could become the first player to win this competition five times in the UEFA Champions League era.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Klopp has lost his last five major finals as a manager.

 Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah

Mohammed Salah could increase his chances of winning the Balon d'Or if Liverpool wins the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos helped Spain win UEFA EURO 2012 at this same stadium.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 pm.

