Champions League final preview: Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Real Madrid will play Liverpool tonight in the finals of the UEFA Champions League in Kiev, Ukraine.
The stage is set, the pressure is building up and only one winner can emerge.
Real Madrid are pretty much the favourite for the game, but Liverpool will rely heavily on their Egyptian god, Mohammed Salah.
Liverpool have won the European Cup five times, beat AS Roma in the semi-finals to advance to a showpiece clash against holders Real Madrid
Real edged past Bayern Munich in the semis, are hunting a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs after winning the competition in both 2016 and 2017.
Possible line-ups
Real Madrid:
Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić, Isco; Ronaldo, Bale
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Liverpool:
Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah
Out: Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee ligaments), Gomez (ankle), Matip (thigh)
Doubtful: Emre Can (back)
What the coaches say
Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach
Football is simple. There are two teams and you need to understand the opponent can hurt you and control that.
Then when you have the ball you need to try to do them harm with your style of play. We're not favourites, nor are they. It's 50-50 as finals always are.
We're happy to be here and play another final. We'll never live this again.
We'll live other moments but we'll never have today and tomorrow again. We need to take advantage. If there's pressure, well, that's life. It makes it better.
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager
We had an agreement when we started working together that I'm responsible for any defeats, the boys are responsible for when we win.
So they have nothing to lose. Experience is very important and I'm pretty sure a second before the game Madrid will be more confident than us. But it doesn't matter because the game doesn't stop there, it only starts.
They've not played us and we are Liverpool – not only a good football team, but we have in our DNA to go for big things.
Form guide
Most recent game
19/05: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid (Martínez 70, Castillejo 85; Bale 11, Ronaldo 32)
13/05: Liverpool 4-0 Brighton (Salah 26, Lovren 40, Solanke 53, Robertson 85)
Last ten games (most recent first)
Madrid: DWLDDWWDWL
Liverpool: WLLDWDWWDW
Did you know?
Ronaldo could become the first player to win this competition five times in the UEFA Champions League era.
Klopp has lost his last five major finals as a manager.
Mohammed Salah could increase his chances of winning the Balon d'Or if Liverpool wins the Champions League.
Sergio Ramos helped Spain win UEFA EURO 2012 at this same stadium.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 pm.