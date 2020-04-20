Charles Taylor renders apology to Hearts of Oak board member Nyaho-Tamakloe

Charles Taylor has rendered an unqualified apology to Hearts of Oak board member Nyaho-Tamakloe over the 'uncomplimentary remarks' he made against him.
Charles Taylor last week attacked the Nyaho Tamakloe claiming former GFA Chairman is capable of collapsing the club with his archaic ideas following his decision following his decision against signing former players who wanted to return to the club.
However, upon sober reflection, the 38-year-old has officially apologised to Nyaho Tamakloe for his remarks in an interview with Vision 1 FM.
According to Taylor, who clinched numerous trophies with Hearts of Oak including the CAF Champions League, Ghana Premier League and CAF Super Cup as well as winning the 2002 Ghana Premier League top scorer award, he henceforth will not mingle himself in any of their issues.
Hearts of Oak last week sent a word of caution to former players over their recent attacks on the club.
The club in a statement have appealed to all who have the club at heart to report their grievances through the appropriate channel.
The statement added that, should Hearts of Oak decide to take back any of the former players it would be based on through assessment and under terms that are mutually beneficial.