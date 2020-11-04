Check out the 10 foreign players to play in 2020/21 Ghana Premier League

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League kicks off in a few days time and clubs can't wait to the commencement of the competition with their new signings.
The domestic transfer window for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season which opened on Saturday, August 15, slammed shut on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Before the window closed, 6 clubs out of the 18 augmented their squad with the capture of foreign players. The players are from Ivory Coast, Nigeria (2), Mali (3) Liberia, Niger, Brazil and Burkina Faso.
Hearts of Oak and Bechem United signed the most foreign players in the just ended window.
They both supplemented their squad with 3 international players.
The Phobians signed 2 players from Niger and an Ivorian while Bechem United secured their acquisitions from Mali.
Asante Kotoko went all the away to South America to poach Brazilian Fabio Gama.
The League starts on the weekend of 14-15 November and the players will be donning the colours of their respective clubs as they bid to make a mark.
1. Fabio Gama - Asante Kotoko - Brazil - Midfielder
2. Ali Isah - Inter Allies - Nigeria - Center Back
3. Alhassan Troare - Bechem United - Mali - Midfielder
4. Boubacar Sadiki Doumbia - Bechem United - Mali - Center Back
5. Moussa Traore - Bechem United - Mali - Left Winger
6. Mohamed Bailou - Ashgold - Burkina Faso - Goalkeeper
7. Varney Boakai Sando - Karela United - Liberia - Midfielder
8. Abdul Mamane Lawali - Hearts Of Oak - Niger - Central Midfielder
9. Danjuma Kuti - Hearts Of Oak - Nigeria - Striker
10. Eric Dizan - Hearts Of Oak - Ivory Coast - Winger
Meanwhile, The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced that the launch of the 2020/2021 football season will take place on Thursday, November 05, 2020 at 6 pm.
The launch of the season is part of a plethora of events for the 2020/2021 football season, which kicks off on the weekend of November 14-15, 2020.