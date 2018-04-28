Chelsea join the race to sign Kwadwo Asamoah

English Premier League side Chelsea have joined the race to sign Ghanaian and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.
The versatile midfielder is been courted by several clubs including Inter Milan and AC Milan.
The Premier League giants have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent windows, having failed with several bids for Juventus ace Alex Sandro.
The versatile 29-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer after he snubbed a new contract to stay at Juve.
Inter are reportedly leading to the race to land him, with the Serie A side also linked with a move for Dutch centre-back Stefan De Vrij who will also become a free agent in the summer when his contract at Lazio ends.
Chelsea signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma in January and he deputizes for Marcos Alonso who is the first choice left back.