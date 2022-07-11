Prime News Ghana

Clifford Aboagye re-signs for Querétaro FC

By Vincent Ashitey
Former Ghana U20 forward, Clifford Aboagye is continuing his career in Mexico after signing for former club Querétaro FC.

The attacking midfielder has rejoined the Blue and White on a two-year deal after ending his stay at Tijuana following the expiration of his contract.

He has returned to the club with a lot of expectations and will hope to wow  fans in the 2022/23 season.

Aboagye was one of the highly-rated youngsters at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup where he won the Bronze Ball as Paul Pogba and Nicholas Lopez clinched gold and silver ball respectively.

He was signed by Italian Serie A outfit Udinese after the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013 from Ghana Premier League outfit Inter Allies in a deal worth €610,000.

The talented midfielder was transfer to Granada from Udinese as part of his developmental process but struggled at the Spanish club.

However, Granada loaned him out to Mexican top-flight league side Atlas FC for one season before joining them on permanent basis in 2018.