Clubs, footballers around the world pay tribute to Christian Atsu

The football world is in mourning after Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday morning.
The Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu was tragically found dead following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earthquake that occurred two weeks ago.
This sad news was confirmed by his agent in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet.
The Ghanaian footballer died in at age 31.
He was currently playing in Turkey after a long career that had taken him through several of the world’s top leagues
Christian Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Christian Atsu.
Christian Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea, winning the Player of the tournament.
Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2023
