Clubs, footballers around the world pay tribute to Christian Atsu

By Vincent Ashitey
The football world is in mourning after Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday morning.

The Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu was tragically found dead following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earthquake that occurred two weeks ago.

This sad news was confirmed by his agent in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet.

The  Ghanaian footballer died in at age 31. 

He was currently playing in Turkey after a long career that had taken him through several of the world’s top leagues

Christian Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.