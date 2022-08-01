Commonwealth Games: Abubakar Quartey loses on split decision

Abubakar Quartey was unfortunate to lose a 2-3 split decision against Nigeria's Adeyinka Benson at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to bow out of the competition.
Quartey, who won the first two rounds in a close 3-2 score by the judges, failed to finish the bout off in the final round and allowed the Nigerian steal the win.
The defeat leaves Team Ghana with two victories in five bouts at the games with Alfred Kotey, Abraham Mensah, Jessie Lartey and Yaw Addo yet to mount the ring.
A disappointed Quartey was not happy with the results expecially when he felt he gave everything to win the bout.
The 25-year-old said he was surprised to see judges score the fight in favour of his opponent despite leading the first two rounds.
"I gave everything to win the bout and my coaches told me I was leading," said Quartey. "I am so disappointed in the verdict because I deserved the win.
"But I have to accept the results and move on because it is part of the game. I will sit down with my coach and decide on the future."
Meanwhile, Ghana's 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Abdul Wahid Omar will face Elia Rokobuli in a Round of 16 light welterweight clash at 5:30 pm Ghana time.