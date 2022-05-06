Prime News Ghana

Costa Rica 2022: Black Princesses drawn in tough Group D

By Vincent Ashitey
The Black Princesses of Ghana have been drawn in Group D in the FIFA U20 World Cup which comes off in Costa Rica in August.

The Black Princesses are in group D and can come up towards Japan, Netherlands and the United States of America in this yr’s FIFA U20 World Women’s World Cup.

The 16 taking part groups had been positioned in 4 pots with Ghana positioned in pot 3 along with Brazil, Korea Republic and New Zealand

The Princesses will face USA in the Group opener on Thursday, the eleventh of August 2022 on the Alajuela Morera Soto.

The FIFA U20 World Cup will comes off from August tenth to August twenty-eighth 2022.

𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 A

  • Costa Rica
  • Australia
  • Spain
  • Brazil

 

𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 B

  • Germany
  • Colombia
  • New Zealand
  • Mexico

 

𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 C

  • France
  • Nigeria
  • Canada
  • South Korea

 

𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 D

  • Japan [Holders]
  • Netherlands
  • Ghana
  • USA