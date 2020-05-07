Covid-19: AshantiGold players take 20% pay cut

AshantiGold players and technical team have agreed a pay cut to help with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Covid-19 outbreak has had huge implications on the global economy with sporting activities not let out.
In a bid to ease the financial burden teams have resorted to implementing pay cut and over here in Ghana, Ashantigold have become the first domestic top-flight club to implement the salary reduction.
Confirming the news, defender Richard Osei Agyemang said “We met as a team and had discussions on the issue after it was suggested to us through our leaders. We had to agree because we’re not in normal times and things are difficult for club owners because there’s no football going on," he told Otec FM.
"Agreeing to the proposal was a way of offering our help to take off some of the financial burden on the club’s chairman," added the defender.
“Some players needed further explanations on the pay cut, which our management did as they requested. As a team, every individual has their own money they pocket every month so making them understand the situation and the need to take the pay cut was done successfully by the management."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association have announced that the football season which was halted by COVID-19 remains suspended until further notice and they will make public a decision on June 30, 2020 on whether to continue the 2019/20 football season or not.