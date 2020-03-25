Covid-19: Now is the time to show the professionalism in you - Nettey to players

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey believes that the suspension of football due to Covid-19 is a test of professionalism of his colleagues.
The 2019/20 league season have been suspended by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the ban on public gatherings by President Akufo-Addo due to Covid-19 pandemic.
This have led to teams breaking camps, whilst others have designed special training routines for their individual players.
The Phobians last week suspended all training activities until further notice and head coach Edward Nii Odoom handed his charges individual training programmes to work on at home despite being on break.
This Nettey believes it will take individual discipline for players to remain fit when the season resumes.
"... Yeah, it's very true and we are going through the training schedules that have been programmed for us whilst we stay at home and then. It will be difficult for some of us because when there are no instructors around and when you get tired you just stop but as a professional, this is the time the professionalism in you needs to come out for you to be in top sharp," he told CitiSports
Emmanuel Nettey, in January, was voted the Hearts of Oak's Player of the Month, becoming the first player to scoop the prestigious award.
The former Inter Allies midfielder has been a key cog of Edward Odoom's team in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
