VIDEO: Bernard Arthur denies Hearts of Oak 'disrespectful' comment 

Benard Arthur has rubbished reports that he has accused Hearts of Oak of disrespecting him.
Arthur joined the Phobians last year on a 2-year contract and after 14 matches into the season, he has featured four times with most of his spells coming as a second-half substitute, as he has found the back of the net once in all competitions.
Over the weekend the striker granted an interview in which he had noted that he has handed in a transfer request because he feels disrespected for being restricted to a bit-part role since joining the club and believes his services will be needed elsewhere.
However, the former Liberty Professionals attacker reacted to the interview stressing that he cannot say something like that about a big club such as Hearts of Oak.
“I woke up this morning and I read some fake news saying the club disrespected me and all that. No. I never said something like that and it is a fake news.
"I hope and I plead that the Hearts fans will clear it out of their minds because how will I say a big club like Hearts of Oak has disrespected me? It is not cool so am sorry for the fake news and I never said that on any platform”, the former Liberty Professionals man said."
