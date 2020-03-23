Hearts of Oak's second transfer window wishlist revealed

Hearts of Oak boss Edward Odoom has a shortlist of four players on his radar, as he bids to bring the glory days back to the club.
The club remain in the hunt for Champions League football next season and sit 9th on the league table with 7 points off leaders Aduana Stars.
According to reports, Odoom is determined to strengthen his squad ahead as the second transfer window of the 2019/20 campaign has been opened, with the aim of turning them into serious title contenders again by targeting a mixture of hungry, young and talented players along with proven experience.
The report adds that head coach Edward Odoom has submitted four players to Hearts board to help beef up the squad, top of the list is Victorien Adebayor.
The Inter Allies marksman Adebayor is the currently the leading scorer of the Ghana Premier League with 11 goals. Due to his exploits this season he was adjudged as the winner of Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for February.
Other names in Odoom's list include Karela United duo of Diawiase Taylor and Emmanuel Keyekeh, and Liberty Professionals right-back Michael Ampadu.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is on hold following government's directive that all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for a month as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.