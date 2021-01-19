Covid-19 Protocols: GFA to meet Club Safety & Security Officers on Wednesday

The Ghana Football Association has called for an emergency meeting with Club Safety and Security Officers on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
The meeting is in line with the GFA’s continuous efforts to enhance the existing Covid – 19 Match Day Protocol at various match venues across the country.
A management member from each league club is also expected to join the meeting which will be held virtually.
The meeting is expected to begin at 11:30am on Wednesday.
Government of Ghana early this month has announced the return of spectators to the various football centres across the country.
The Ghana Premier League matchday 1-7 were played by clubs without fans as part of the Government's measure to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus.
A ban was imposed on football and other contact sport due to the spread of the Coronavirus in March but was lifted after six months.
President Akufo-Addo in his recent Covid-19 address urged Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols as the nation has seen an upsurge in the number of active cases.