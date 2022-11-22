Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United "with immediate effect", the club have announced.
The Portuguese star gave a bombshell interview to Talk TV last week slamming United, claiming the club had "betrayed" him, and also criticised manager Erik ten Hag.
In a statement on their website, United wrote: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.
"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.
"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."
Ronaldo also released a statement, saying: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.
"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.
"However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.
"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
Ronaldo, 37, rejoined the Old Trafford club in the summer of 2021, having initially left in 2009 for Real Madrid.
However, after 24 goals in all competitions last season, he started just five Premier League matches this year under their new manager Ten Hag and was subject to disciplinary action after refusing to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in October.
The star was also left out of the United squad for the club's final game before the World Cup as they beat Fulham, just hours before the first extracts of his controversial interview were released.