Crystal Palace complete £9.5m signing of West Ham’s Cheikou Kouyate

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of midfielder enforcer Cheikhou Kouyate on a four-year deal.
The Eagles have landed the Senegal captain for a fee believed to be £9.5m, with a further £1.5m in add-ons.
Kouyate made 129 appearances for West Ham over four seasons, netting 12 goals for the East London club.
He said: "I am so happy. It's been a long day but now everything is good and I'm very excited to start with my new team-mates".
"This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge.
"I have good memories of West Ham but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project."
On his new move to South London, Kouyate added: "I spoke to the manager and I know he'll be a good manager.
"I also spoke to Pape Souare yesterday and he told me I had to come and now I'm here I'm very happy."
Source:thesun.co.uk